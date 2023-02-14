Østensjø Rederi to manage and operate Fredriksen’s flotel

Norway’s Østensjø Rederi has been selected to manage and operate the Edda Fortis vessel its floatel unit Edda Accommodation called off at Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The 155-m abandoned flotel, which has been at the Hyundai shipyard in South Korea since 2016, was acquired for about $80m by the Norwegian tycoon John Fredriksen in late 2022, with Equasis listing his Seatankers Management as the new owner.

Fredriksen’s close relationship with Østensjø has thus been further deepened after placing two 2021-built subsea construction vessels, the Edda Sphynx and the Edda Savanah under the latter’s management and his involvement in offshore wind vessel owner and services provider Edda Wind.

The vessel, which can accommodate 800 people, is currently undergoing modifications and upgrades in South Korea, with planned entry into the market in the first quarter of 2024. It was ordered in March 2013 by Edda Accommodation and originally scheduled for delivery in June 2015. Its delivery was cancelled in April 2016.