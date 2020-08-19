‘Our lobby is weak. Our associations are weak’: Frank Coles goes on the attack

Today is the final episode in the Maritime CEO Seafarer Leader Series powered by Ocean Technologies Group. Summing up the key takeaways from the mini-series in forthright fashion is Frank Coles, the CEO of Hong Kong-based Wallem Group.

Coles does hold back in the episode, taking shipping to task over the crew change crisis for its failure to properly engage with authorities.

“Our lobby is weak. Our associations are weak,” Coles said, calling for a “dynamic shake-up” of the industry.

The Wallem boss predicted the crew change crisis would not pass for at least six months.

Coles went on to discuss changes he’d like to see with the Maritime Labour Convention, bringing up issues such as work/rest hours and wifi onboard.

The Maritime CEO Leader Series will return next month.