Owners of TOTE Maritime lodge bid to take over OSG

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 5, 2021
American shipping could see dramatic consolidation with news that the owners of TOTE Maritime have lodged a bid to take over tanker giant Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG).

OSG revealed on Friday that Saltchuk Holdings, the owner of TOTE and Foss Maritime, had lodged a $3 per share bid to take over the tanker operator.

OSG’s board said it has commenced a strategic process to explore, review and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives available including the non-binding indication of interest.

Mark Tabbut-chaired Saltchuk already owns 17.5% of OSG’s outstanding shares.

A letter from Saltchuk to OSG investors states: “By its nature, shipping has multi-decade investment cycles and shorter-term economic cycles, both of which are better supported by a privately held family business versus being traded in the public markets.”

The proposed transaction would be funded through a combination of equity capital from Saltchuk, minority capital provided by third parties, and a refinancing of the company’s debt obligations, commitments for which would be in hand prior to signing definitive agreements.

