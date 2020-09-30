Owners reassess the worth of their fleets

Year-on-year September might not look especially busy in the world of S&P. Previously bored brokers would beg to differ however. Compared to most of the plague-ridden year, the past four weeks has seen plenty of ships changing hands.

As predicted by this title earlier, a significant swathe of Japanese vessels have been circulated and sold while most interest has centred on big en bloc deals such as with Xihe from Singapore and Portugal’s Portline Holdings.

In dry bulk, cape owners fin...