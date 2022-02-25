OX2 moves to build 1.8 GW offshore wind farm in Sweden

Stockholm-based developer OX2 has submitted a permit application to construct an offshore wind farm in the Swedish Economic Zone off the coast of Skåne in the south of Sweden.

The wind farm, dubbed Triton, would be situated about 30 km south of Ystad and comprise up to 129 turbines with a maximal height of 370 m.

The company said the total installed capacity will be about 1.8 GW and the production will be about 7.5 TWh per year, which corresponds to the electricity production of one nuclear reactor or the electricity consumption of 1.5m households. It also stated that the project will help to reduce CO2 emissions by 4.5m tons per year.

“The wind farm will be constructed on bottom fixed construction, which is a well proven technology. This will keep time of construction short,” said Hillevi Priscar, OX2 country manager.

OX2 has previously applied for Natura 2000 and a permit under the act of Sweden’s Exclusive Economic Zone for the offshore wind farm Galatea-Galene on the west coast of Sweden.