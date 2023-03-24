OX2 moves to develop 1.9 GW energy hub off Sweden

Sweden’s OX2 has initiated the development of an offshore energy hub that will produce both electricity and hydrogen in the southern Baltic Sea with an estimated total installed capacity of 1.9 GW.

The energy hub dubbed Neptunus is planned to be located in the Swedish economic zone, about 50 km off the coast of Blekinge. It will comprise offshore wind turbines as well as installations to convert electricity to hydrogen, the Stockholm-based developer said, adding that the annual electricity production would correspond to about 5% of Sweden’s current annual consumption and facilitate annual hydrogen production of up to 225,000 tons.

OX2 has screened and conducted surveys in the area during the last two years and during the winter conducted consultations where authorities and the public have been informed and have been given the opportunity to submit comments. The next step is to compile an environmental impact assessment (EIA) which will be submitted during 2023 or 2024, with plans to get the hub in operation in the early 2030s.

The company said it would also investigate if the oxygen, which is a byproduct of hydrogen production, can be used to oxygenate the bottom waters of the Baltic Sea in the project area. At the end of the fourth quarter, OX2’s portfolio of offshore wind projects was 13.9 GW. The new project will be included in its project development portfolio for the first quarter of 2023.