Pacific Basin has a vintage clear-out

Mats Berglund-led Pacific Basin is shedding a series of vintage vessels from its 81-strong handysize arm, steadily improving its average fleet age.

Multiple brokers tell Splash that the Hong Kong dry bulk player has sold the 20-year-old 32,800 dwt, Champion Bay for $3.8m. In April it sold the same aged 31,900 dwt Pacific Logger.

In total Pacific Basin has sold three ships since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

Pacific Basin said last month it is back in the market for buying opportunities, having paused its fleet growth plans in the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic.