Pacific Basin puts the brakes on acquisitions while speeding up its fleet

Pacific Basin, Hong Kong’s largest shipowner by fleet number, is putting the brakes on fleet expansion plans while also speeding up its fleet thanks to low price of fuel today.

In a release to the local stock exchange, the dry bulk owner said that due to the “unprecedented market uncertainty” the company is stopping seeking out secondhand acquisitions unless it finds “particularly compelling” opportunities.

The company also revealed its slow steaming policy has been ditched.

“Due to this drop in fuel price, vessel operating speeds are no longer slowing as they did after vessels started switching to more expensive very low sulphur fuel oil in preparation for IMO 2020,” Pacific Basin stated.

The current Pacific Basin owned fleet numbers 117 ships, while in the first quarter it had an average of 205 ships on the water including those chartered in.