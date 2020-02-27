Pacific Basin tipped to have taken another ultramax

Dutch owner Triton Navigation has had more success offloading tonnage, selling its sixth ship in eight months.

Shortly after shaking hands with Hong Kong dry bulk owner Taylor Maritime, selling the 2011-built Mitsui supramax Nord Fuji, a new sale has emerged. This week brokers tell Splash that Triton has let go of the 61,300 dwt Oshima-built ultramax, White Hawk , for just over $15m. Sources link another active Hong Kong owner to the ship – Mats Berglund-led Pacific Basin.

If confirmed the ship will be Pacific Basin’s second ultramax purchase in close succession. Pacific Basin has quietly bought another similar aged Imbari built vessel called Ursula for $16.9m from Rudolf A Oetker. This ship has already been renamed Texel Island.