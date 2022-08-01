AsiaTankers

Pacific Carriers orders two product carriers in South Korea

Singapore-based Pacific Carriers has placed an order for a pair of 50,000 dwt MR tankers at K Shipbuilding in South Korea, according to Clarksons Research. Both ships are due for delivery in 2024. No price has been revealed for the ships, which will come equipped with scrubbers.

The comparatively early delivery slots are thanks to the yard’s recent resuscitation. Formerly called STX Shipbuilding, the yard came close to ceasing to exist before it was bought out by a local consortium last year and has since then been adding its first orders in years.

Pacific Carriers is owned by tycoon Robert Kuok and boasts a diverse fleet made up of dry bulkers, breakbulk carriers, tankers and gas carriers.

