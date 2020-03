Home Region Americas Pacific Drilling awarded new drillship contract by Murphy Oil March 13th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Offshore

US offshore driller Pacific Drilling has been awarded a new contract by Murphy Oil for 2014-built drillship Pacific Sharav .

The drillship will be used off Mexico for a two-well contract at a rate of $230,000 per day, with an option for a further well. Commencement is scheduled for November 2020.

Pacific Sharav is currently under contract with Chevron in the US Gulf of Mexico.