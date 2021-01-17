Pacific Drilling seals new drillship contract with Petronas

Offshore driller Pacific Drilling has been awarded a new contract in Mexico by Petronas for 2013-built drillship Pacific Khamsin .

The contract is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of this year, and is for one firm well at $192,000 per day. The rate is inclusive of the lump-sum mobilisation fee amortised over the firm contract period. Petronas also have two priced option wells and two additional option wells at market rates.

The drillship completed its last contract in the Gulf of Mexico in November 2020.

Pacific Drilling, which emerged from chapter 11 earlier this month, has a fleet of seven drillships.