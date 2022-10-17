Pacific Gas orders VLECs at Jiangnan

In the gas carrier sector, Chinese owner Pacific Gas, part of Shandong Shipping, has ordered two firm 99,000 cu m ethane capable VLECs at Jiangnan Shipyard in China, according to Clarksons Research. The contract comes with options for two more ships. No price has been revealed for the vessels with the firm units due to be delivered in the second half of 2025.

The VLECs will go on long-term charter to UK chemical company INEOS. Pacific Gas has Jiagnan-buiult VLECs in its fleet already, also on charter to INEOS.