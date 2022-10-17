GasGreater China

Pacific Gas orders VLECs at Jiangnan

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 17, 2022
0 11 Less than a minute
ABS

In the gas carrier sector, Chinese owner Pacific Gas, part of Shandong Shipping, has ordered two firm 99,000 cu m ethane capable VLECs at Jiangnan Shipyard in China, according to Clarksons Research. The contract comes with options for two more ships. No price has been revealed for the vessels with the firm units due to be delivered in the second half of 2025.

The VLECs will go on long-term charter to UK chemical company INEOS. Pacific Gas has Jiagnan-buiult VLECs in its fleet already, also on charter to INEOS.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 17, 2022
0 11 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button