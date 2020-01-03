Home Sector Offshore Pacific Radiance appoints James Pang as new CEO January 3rd, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

Singapore offshore vessel operator Pacific Radiance has appointed James Pang and Anthony Pang to take over the key roles of the management team as part of its long term succession plan.

James Pang, current managing director of commercial and business development, has been appointed as the acting CEO while Anthony Pang, current managing director of subsea and project logistics, has been appointed as the acting CCO.

James Pang and Anthony Pang are sons of Pang Yoke Min, executive chairman of Pacific Radiance.

Pacific Radiance has been in the middle of a restructuring process since 2018.