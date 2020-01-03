Pacific Radiance appoints James Pang as new CEO

January 3rd, 2020 Asia, Offshore 0 comments

Singapore offshore vessel operator Pacific Radiance has appointed James Pang and Anthony Pang to take over the key roles of the management team as part of its long term succession plan.

James Pang, current managing director of commercial and business development, has been appointed as the acting CEO while Anthony Pang, current managing director of subsea and project logistics, has been appointed as the acting CCO.

James Pang and Anthony Pang are sons of Pang Yoke Min, executive chairman of Pacific Radiance.

Pacific Radiance has been in the middle of a restructuring process since 2018.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

