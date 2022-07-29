Dry CargoGreater China

Pacific Rim beefs up fleet

Hans Thaulow July 29, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute

Low-profile Chinese bulker player Pacific Rim is behind one of the few modern transactions made this week in dry cargo S&P. A rare move as the small volume sales clearly illustrate the summer recess, with Greek owners leaving their investment decisions on hold.

Pacific Rim has been laying down one winning bid after another this year, adding a number of ultramaxes.

Sources tell Splash that Pacific Rim is the taker of the 63,000 dwt Dayang Confidence, a five-year-old Yangzhou Dayang Shipbuilding-built ship. A $30m price tag is attached to the deal. The seller of the ship is Bank of America.

