Paddy Rodgers joins Foresight board

Ravi Mehrotra’s UK-based Foresight Group, an integrated shipping and offshore drilling company, has appointed Paddy Rodgers, former CEO of Euronav, as a non-executive director of the board.

Rodgers left Euronav last year and took up a director role at Royal Museums Greenwich, one of the world’s largest maritime museums.

“Foresight is privileged to have Paddy’s extensive networking within the shipping industry, experience in building and developing the fleet of tankers and demonstrable communication and leadership skills will add tremendous value to Foresight’s aim to expand the environmentally friendly maritime and offshore business,” said Mehrotra, executive chairman of Foresight.

“Ravi Mehrotra is a friend of long standing well known for his dynamism and magnetism so his invitation to join the board of Foresight is irresistible, I look forward to working with his great team,” Rodger said.

In June, Rodgers was appointed as a non-executive director at shipmanagement giant V.Group.