Paddy Rodgers joins V.Group board May 29th, 2020

Former Euronav CEO Paddy Rodgers has been appointed as a non-executive director of ship management and services giant V.Group.

Currently a director at Royal Museums Greenwich, Rodgers served as Euronav’s CEO for almost 20 years and shocked the industry in February 2019 when he announced he would be leaving the tanker giant.

John Pattullo, chairman of V.Group, commented: “We welcome Paddy to our Board. His global experience in driving significant business growth, his knowledge of the tanker market and his expertise in building long-term partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and grow V.Group.”

“I am honoured to be joining V.Group at such a challenging and exciting time. I am deeply passionate about this industry, the importance of the role of seafarers and sustainability and I look forward to contributing my experience and knowledge to benefit V.Group and its customers,” Rodgers said of his appointment.