Pair team up for Swedish wind projects

Aker Offshore Wind and Swedish windfarm specialist Hexicon have entered into a joint development agreement to explore opportunities to realise floating wind projects offshore Sweden.

The two companies have agreed to jointly work to mature early-phase prospects in Sweden via a soon to be established 50-50 joint venture.

“Working with Hexicon presents an opportunity to actively take part in shaping the Swedish offshore wind market, and to support the country’s energy transition towards net zero,” says Astrid Skarheim Onsum, CEO of Aker Offshore Wind.

Stockholm-based Hexicon was founded in 2009 and has an experienced team that is developing floating offshore wind projects with other established industry partners in countries such as South Korea and Scotland.

The Swedish offshore wind market is expected to grow, as the country implements plans to boost renewable energy generation and reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Sweden aims to phase out nuclear power, which currently accounts for 40% of the energy mix, to be replaced by renewables.