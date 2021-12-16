Pakistan looks to develop a container fleet

Pakistan is looking to develop a containership fleet. Minister of maritime affairs Ali Haider Zaidi told Reuters the country, home to the world’s fifth largest population, is in negotiations “through a public-private mechanism to create joint ventures to expand into container shipping”.

Zaidi said Pakistan would start by chartering space on boxships, testing the market before deciding how many container vessels to acquire.

State-run Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), the country’s flagship carrier, has a fleet of 11 ships today, a mix of bulk carriers and tankers.