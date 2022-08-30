Pakistani state outfit expanding fleet

Pakistan National Shipping Corp’s (PNSC) fleet renewal plan is gathering pace.

The Karachi-based shipowner has added two aframax tankers, the 14-year-old 107,000 dwt Eagle Torrance and the same sized, same aged Koyo Dock-built Eagle Turin. The tanker pair brings its aframax arm up two six. The vessels are already renamed and delivered. No price is reported on the pair, however, the online pricing portal VesselsValue indicates that the seller, Singapore-based AET Tankers, might have fetched around $30m each.

More deals are in the making, its procurement division notes that it plans to purchase more ships this year, including a chemical tanker, as well as looking at the newbuilding market for more aframaxes. It also plans to purchase a secondhand ultramax, a bulker that will join five vintage bulkers in a similar size range.