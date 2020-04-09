Palmali tankers head for auction for the third time

Palmali tankers head for auction for the third time

April 9th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

The creditors of the bankrupt Rostov-based shipping company Palmali have put the company’s crude tanker and barge fleet up for sale for the third time.

A total of 46 vessels have been put up for auction through a public offer in a single lot.

Palmali was one of the largest carriers in the Volga-Don basin and the Caspian region. In 2018, the company was declared bankrupt with the opening of bankruptcy proceedings, which continues to this day.

Last month Azerbaijani – Turkish businessman Mubariz Mansimov Gurbanoglu, the founder of Palmali, was arrested in Turkey, accused of being involved in attempted coup to topple the Turkish president four years ago.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.