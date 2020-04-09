Home Sector Tankers Palmali tankers head for auction for the third time April 9th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe, Tankers

The creditors of the bankrupt Rostov-based shipping company Palmali have put the company’s crude tanker and barge fleet up for sale for the third time.

A total of 46 vessels have been put up for auction through a public offer in a single lot.

Palmali was one of the largest carriers in the Volga-Don basin and the Caspian region. In 2018, the company was declared bankrupt with the opening of bankruptcy proceedings, which continues to this day.

Last month Azerbaijani – Turkish businessman Mubariz Mansimov Gurbanoglu, the founder of Palmali, was arrested in Turkey, accused of being involved in attempted coup to topple the Turkish president four years ago.