Pan Ocean appoints new CEO

Pan Ocean appoints new CEO

March 30th, 2020 Asia, Containers, Dry Cargo, Gas, Tankers 0 comments

One of South Korea’s largest shipping lines has a new boss. Joong Ho Ahn steps up today from the position of deputy president to CEO at Pan Ocean, replacing Sung-Yob Choo.

The Pan Ocean fleet today totals 88 vessels, made up of 65 bulkers, 16 tankers, four boxships, one LNG carrier and two heavylift ships according to the VesselsValue database.

Pan Ocean was taken over by Korean agricultural concern Harim Group with Sung, who retires today, appointed five years ago to oversee the rebirth of the company.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.