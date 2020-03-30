Pan Ocean appoints new CEO

One of South Korea’s largest shipping lines has a new boss. Joong Ho Ahn steps up today from the position of deputy president to CEO at Pan Ocean, replacing Sung-Yob Choo.

The Pan Ocean fleet today totals 88 vessels, made up of 65 bulkers, 16 tankers, four boxships, one LNG carrier and two heavylift ships according to the VesselsValue database.

Pan Ocean was taken over by Korean agricultural concern Harim Group with Sung, who retires today, appointed five years ago to oversee the rebirth of the company.