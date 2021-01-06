AsiaGasShipyards

Pan Ocean confirms LNG carrier order at Samsung Heavy

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 6, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
V. Tonic / MarineTraffic

South Korea owner Pan Ocean has confirmed an order at Samsung Heavy Industries for the construction of a large LNG carrier.

The company announced the plan to invest in an LNG carrier in December and the vessel is likely to serve a charter deal with Portuguese company Galp Energia.

The ship, which will cost KRW199bn ($183m), will be delivered in 2023.

Last month, Pan Ocean also ordered two 174,000 cu m LNG carriers at Hyundai Heavy Industries for a charter deal with Shell.

Pan Ocean, which is primarily involved in dry bulk business, currently has one 153,600 cu m LNG carrier in its fleet.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 6, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button