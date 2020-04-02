Pan Ocean places debut VLCC order at DSME

Pan Ocean places debut VLCC order at DSME

April 2nd, 2020 Asia, Tankers 0 comments

South Korean owner Pan Ocean has placed an order at compatriot yard Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) for the construction of a VLCC.

The 300,000 dwt vessel will be fitted with scrubbers and will become the first VLCC tanker in Pan Ocean’s fleet. Delivery is scheduled in the third quarter of 2021.

Pan Ocean has been boosting its tanker fleet lately, having ordered four chemical tankers at Hyundai Mipo in January.

VesselsValue data shows Pan Ocean owns a diversified fleet of 88 vessels made up of bulkers, containerships, tankers, LNG carriers and heavy lift vessels.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.