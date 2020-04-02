Home Sector Tankers Pan Ocean places debut VLCC order at DSME April 2nd, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Tankers

South Korean owner Pan Ocean has placed an order at compatriot yard Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) for the construction of a VLCC.

The 300,000 dwt vessel will be fitted with scrubbers and will become the first VLCC tanker in Pan Ocean’s fleet. Delivery is scheduled in the third quarter of 2021.

Pan Ocean has been boosting its tanker fleet lately, having ordered four chemical tankers at Hyundai Mipo in January.

VesselsValue data shows Pan Ocean owns a diversified fleet of 88 vessels made up of bulkers, containerships, tankers, LNG carriers and heavy lift vessels.