Panama Canal announces greenhouse gas emissions fee

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 3, 2021
Speaking this week at the AAPA Latino conference in Colombia, Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales announced the authority’s plan to implement a green vessel classification system that will include a new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fee. Financial penalties for shipowners will increase based on the volume of emissions.

The fee is intended to help make the canal’s operations carbon-neutral.

Under the new system, all ships over 38.1 metres length overall (LOA) will be classified in levels depending on their energy efficiency. Three factors – the ship’s EEDI (Energy Efficient Design Index) score, its use of efficient operational measures such as bow thrusters, and its use of zero-carbon biofuels or carbon-neutral fuels – will determine a ship’s classification level.

Fee amounts and a timeline for implementation have not yet been announced.

