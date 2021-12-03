Panama Canal announces greenhouse gas emissions fee

Speaking this week at the AAPA Latino conference in Colombia, Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales announced the authority’s plan to implement a green vessel classification system that will include a new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fee. Financial penalties for shipowners will increase based on the volume of emissions.

The fee is intended to help make the canal’s operations carbon-neutral.

Under the new system, all ships over 38.1 metres length overall (LOA) will be classified in levels depending on their energy efficiency. Three factors – the ship’s EEDI (Energy Efficient Design Index) score, its use of efficient operational measures such as bow thrusters, and its use of zero-carbon biofuels or carbon-neutral fuels – will determine a ship’s classification level.

Fee amounts and a timeline for implementation have not yet been announced.