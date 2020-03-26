Home Sector Operations Panama Canal takes measures to ensure waterway remains open March 26th, 2020 Jason Jiang Americas, Operations

The Panama Canal Authority has announced that it has adopted new measures to guarantee operations and prevent the further spread of the virus after Panama ordered a mandatory nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The canal has created teams with the necessary staffing levels to maintain the safe operation of the waterway and provide continuous service to international trade. The plan includes special transport for its teams to reduce risk of infection.

The measures implemented are in addition to those that have already been implemented to protect employees, customers and crew of ships in transit in accordance with Panama Canal regulations and recommendations from the Ministry of Health of Panama (MINSA) and the World Health Organization.

“The Panama Canal acknowledges the role it plays in ensuring the global flow of cargo and is working to continue providing a safe and reliable service. We are closely following the situation and communicating with our staff and customers,” Panama Canal Authority said in a release.