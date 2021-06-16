AmericasOperations

Panama Canal to allow larger vessels to transit

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJune 16, 2021
The Panama Canal has increased the maximum allowable length for commercial and non-commercial vessels transiting the neopanamax locks to 370.33 meters (1,215 feet), up from 367.28 meters (1,205 feet). The increase means that 96.8% of the world’s fleet of containerships can now transit the canal.

A series of trial transits confirmed the safety of increasing the length overall (LOA). Evergreen’s 369-meter-long (1,210 feet) Triton became the largest vessel in dimension and container cargo capacity to transit the Panama Canal in 2019. Other ships with the same dimensions and container cargo capacity have also passed through the waterway, including Talos and Theseus, both with an LOA of 368.99 meters.

The Panama Canal Authority has also announced that it is now offering 15.24 meters (50 feet) draft, the highest level allowed at the waterway. Increased rainfall and successful water management at the Gatun Lake have enabled the increase.

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

