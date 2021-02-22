Pancon Line orders feeder boxship at Hyundai Mipo

South Korean feeder boxship operator Pancon Line has placed an order at domestic shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for the construction of one 1,800 teu containership.

The vessel will adopt the Bangkokmax design, and delivery is scheduled in the first quarter of 2022.

Pancon Line said the new ship will help the company expand its service offerings in the Southeast Asia market.

Pancon Line currently operates a fleet of seven boxships with total capacity of around 8,600 teu.