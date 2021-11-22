Pangaea linked to acquisition of Borealis bulker

US-based dry bulk owner Pangaea Logistics Solutions has added to its fleet of bulkers, according to brokers.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking are both reporting that Pangaea has handed over $19.9m to Borealis Finance for 2009-built panamax bulker Berlin . The vessel, built at Imabari’s Shin Kasado, comes fitted with a BWTS and a time charter attached through to March 2022.

Pangaea currently operates a fleet of some 50 dry bulk vessels, with 21 currently owned or partially owned.

The sale would leave Borealis with just one bulker left in its diverse fleet of ships.