Pankaj Khanna buys Heidmar pool from George Economou

Pankaj Khanna, a key lieutenant of George Economou for many years, has bought out the Greek shipping magnate’s tanker pool Heidmar. No price has been revealed for the acquisition of one of the best known brands in the pools business.

Khanna, the CEO and now sole shareholder of Heidmar, commented: “I am pleased to announce the acquisition of Heidmar, a brand that is well known in the industry with a 36-year history in providing innovative services to the shipping industry. I am excited about the next phase in the redevelopment of Heidmar, which has a well-recognised pedigree, a widespread network and provides a strong platform to leverage off.”

Since last year’s joint venture with Signal Maritime on aframax tankers, Heidmar has been quietly rebuilding the pooling and commercial management platform focusing on suezmaxes, VLCCs and LR2s, and now manages 15 tankers.