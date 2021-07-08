Paolo Enoizi takes the helm at GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners has appointed Paolo Enoizi as chief executive officer effective August 1, 2021.

Currently chief operating officer of GasLog and GasLog Partners, Enoizi will succeed Paul Wogan, who will step down from his position, but remain CEO of GasLog. Enoizi will also continue to serve as COO of GasLog and GasLog Partners after he takes the CEO role.

Furthermore, Wogan will step down as director of GasLog Partners and be replaced by Enoizi, effective August 1, 2021.

Paolo Enoizi joined GasLog and GasLog Partnersin August 2019 and was appointed COO in September 2019. He was most recently managing director of Stolt Tankers BV Rotterdam, a subsidiary of Stolt Nielsen.

Curt Anastasio, chairman of GasLog Partners, said, “Since joining as COO in 2019 Paolo has been leading the effort to improve the operational efficiency and competitiveness of the group’s fleet. His depth of knowledge and experience in shipping and ship operations make him ideally suited to lead the Partnership as we look to maximize the value of our vessels trading in the short-term market.”

The Piraeus-headquartered firm operates a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cu m.