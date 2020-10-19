Operations

Parakou Shipping tanker boarded by pirates off Togo

October 19, 2020
Product tanker PTI Nile was boarded by pirates when it was sailing off the south of Lome, Togo on Friday.

Maritime security consultancy Dryad Global reported that the 50,000 dwt vessel was conducting a northerly transit inbound to Lome when she was attacked. The crew all managed to retreat into the citadel and are all accounted for. 

The vessel remains stationary in the incident position with a Togolese patrol vessel on site. 

According to Dryad Global, the incident is the second incident within 24 hours within the wider Gulf of Guinea area following a month’s hiatus of serious offshore incidents. LNG carrier Methane Princess was also attacked by pirates in Equatorial Guinea waters.

Ship registration information shows the vessel is owned by China’s Minsheng Financial Leasing and operated by Hong Kong’s Parakou Tankers.

