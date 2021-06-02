Parkwind and NorSea form Norwegian offshore wind alliance

Belgian developer Parkwind and Norwegian services provider NorSea have joined forces to apply in the upcoming Norwegian offshore wind licence round.

The new Stavanger-based alliance will work together to strengthen the region’s ambitions and position as Norway’s energy capital, with focus on local value creation and content.

“Success in offshore wind is a team effort. Together with our Norwegian partners, we are able to offer a competitive value proposition by matching local expertise with over a decade of offshore wind experience,” commented Francois Van Leeuw, co-CEO of Parkwind.

In addition to Parkwind and NorSea, the Wilhelmsen group as NorSea’s majority shareholder, will play an active role in the alliance.

“This is a complementary, industrial alliance with reputable parties combining local, national and international experience, expertise and capital, sharing the long-term renewable energy mission and complying with the highest environmental standards,” said Jan Eyvin Wang, Executive vice president for New Energy in the Wilhelmsen group.