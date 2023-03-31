Part of the crew kidnapped in Monjasa tanker hijacking

A pirate attack on a Monjasa tanker in the Gulf of Guinea resulted in the kidnapping of some of its crew members.

The Liberian-flagged Monjasa Reformer with 16 crewmembers was boarded six days ago by five armed people 140 miles (260 km) west of the Republic of Congo’s Port Pointe-Noire.

The 2003-built 13,700 dwt ship subsequently went missing but was later found by the French navy near Sao Tome and Principe. The pirates abandoned the vessel, taking some of the crew with them as hostages.

The rescued crewmembers are all said to be in good health and safely located in a secure environment and receiving proper attention, but the exact number of those kidnapped was not disclosed.

“Our thoughts are with the crew members still missing and their families during this stressful period. Monjasa will continue working closely with the local authorities to support our seafarers’ safe return to their families,” the company said, adding that there was no damage to the vessel or its cargo.