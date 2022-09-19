Partners Group sells Dutch offshore wind farm stake

Swiss-based private equity firm Partners Group has agreed to sell a 20% stake in Dutch offshore wind farm Borssele III & IV to Swiss Life Asset Managers for an undisclosed sum.

Borssele is a fully operational offshore wind farm located 55 km from the Port of Vlissingen in the Netherlands. The wind farm is comprised of 77 turbines and benefits from a feed-in premium regime, which provides highly visible, long-term contracted cashflows. Borssele began operations in 2021 and is designed to generate 3,000 GWh of energy annually, which is enough to power around 825,000 Dutch households.

Partners Group acquired 45% of Borssele in 2018 as part of its thematic approach to investing in infrastructure assets that benefit from decarbonization trends. During its holding period, Partners Group said it has transformed Borssele implementing several value creation initiatives, alongside other shareholders.

“Through our thematic investing approach, we identified offshore wind at the right time as a key contributor towards achieving global net-zero goals in a high growth market. We invested in Borssele before construction had started, contributed to the set-up of an independent organisation to handle daily operations, and guided the project through difficult conditions during the Covid pandemic to full operational status,” noted David Daum, managing director of Private Infrastructure Europe at Partners Group.

Borssele now generates the equivalent of 2.3% of Dutch electricity demand and its other shareholders are Shell, Eneco, Inpex, and Luxcara.