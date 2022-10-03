Pavilion Energy and DNV roll out digital LNG bunkering in Singapore

Pavilion Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, and class society DNV have jointly developed a fit-for-purpose LNG bunker digital platform for employment in the Port of Singapore.



Pavilion Energy and DNV teamed up in 2021 to digitalise LNG bunkering in Singapore and improve DNV’s platform called FuelBoss. A fully digitalised end-to-end solution, which is said to elevate Pavilion Energy’s commitment to championing the digital transformation of LNG bunkering, will, according to DNV, improve process integrity, data transparency, and operational efficiency for customers.



“Ahead of our LNG bunkering vessel entering into operation early next year, Pavilion Energy has dedicated our attention to ensuring the marine bunkering processes are managed as efficiently; and as transparent and trustworthy as possible. To this end, we have fully embraced digitalisation in our bunkering operations. With the streamlining and optimising of processes, we are well positioned to partner our customers in achieving greater efficiency in their bunkering operations,” said Alan Heng, CEO of Pavilion Energy.



Initially focused on LNG, FuelBoss was launched in early 2021 and has since seen over 400 bunkering operations completed, connecting more than 20 different customers with their bunker suppliers, primarily in Europe, with significant time savings reported by users through working digitally.

“Digitalisation will play a key role in shaping the maritime industry of the future. We are therefore thrilled to partner with Pavilion Energy on this pioneering initiative, which we believe will accelerate the adoption of digitalisation in LNG bunkering,” stated Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, regional manager South-East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV.



“As the world’s leading and trusted bunkering hub, we welcome Pavilion Energy and DNV’s efforts to develop digital solutions for LNG bunkering to further increase the transparency and efficiency of bunkering operations and provide better assurance to LNG bunker buyers and suppliers in the Port of Singapore,” pointed out Captain M Segar, assistant chief executive of operations at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.