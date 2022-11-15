Pavilion Energy, Gasum and CNOOC in LNG bunkering tie-up

Singapore-based Pavilion Energy, Finland’s Gasum and CNOOC Gas and Power Group have teamed up to bolster the liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply network in Singapore, northwest Europe and China’s coastal areas – the top three bunkering regions.

A strategic collaboration agreement will see the three companies work to establish central links across the West and East in key LNG-bunker-ready ports that include the Baltic and North Sea emissions control area, key Chinese ports such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Ningbo as well as Singapore.

The deal is an extension of Gasum’s partnership with Pavilion Energy signed in October 2020 to develop the LNG bunker supply network in Singapore and Northern Europe. CNOOC’s participation is expected to boost this alliance and “further encourage the uptake of LNG as a cleaner marine fuel.”

Rongwang Zhang, vice president general counsel and chief compliance officer of CNOOC Gas and Power Group, said the tripartite cooperation is a crucial measure for the group to develop a worldwide LNG bunkering supply network.

Alan Heng, CEO of Pavilion Energy, added that the synergies of operations would further facilitate customers’ access and demand for efficient, competitive, and optimised LNG bunkering solutions.

The state-owned Gasum has been strengthening the position of LNG in northwest Europe and the Nordics with over 1,300 ship-to-ship and truck-to-ship deliveries of LNG in 2021.

“We are very happy about this partnership with Pavilion Energy and CNOOC, not only because it expands our geographical reach and broadens our offering, but this agreement is also an excellent example of the kind of global collaboration that is needed to achieve a carbon-neutral future – no company can do this alone,” remarked Mika Wiljanen, CEO of Gasum.