Pavilion Energy wins Chinese LNG supply contract

Singapore’s Pavilion Energy and Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy have signed a term deal for the supply of small-scale LNG from Singapore. Under the agreement, up to 0.5m tonnes per year of LNG which will be delivered to Hangjiaxin from 2023.

LNG from Pavilion Energy’s portfolio of natural gas and LNG will be delivered to the Jiaxing LNG Terminal in Zhejiang, China. The Jiaxing LNG Terminal will be operated by Hangjiaxin, a joint venture between city gas distributors Jiaxing Gas, the largest pipeline natural gas operator in Jiaxing, and Hangzhou Gas, the largest natural gas distributor in Zhejiang province.

Alan Heng, interim group CEO of Pavilion Energy, commented: “Supplying small-scale LNG reinforces our commitment to enhance Singapore’s position as a regional LNG hub and support growing demand for small-scale LNG in Asia.”