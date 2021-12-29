AsiaGas

Pavilion Energy wins Chinese LNG supply contract

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 29, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

Singapore’s Pavilion Energy and Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy have signed a term deal for the supply of small-scale LNG from Singapore. Under the agreement, up to 0.5m tonnes per year of LNG which will be delivered to Hangjiaxin from 2023.

LNG from Pavilion Energy’s portfolio of natural gas and LNG will be delivered to the Jiaxing LNG Terminal in Zhejiang, China. The Jiaxing LNG Terminal will be operated by Hangjiaxin, a joint venture between city gas distributors Jiaxing Gas, the largest pipeline natural gas operator in Jiaxing, and Hangzhou Gas, the largest natural gas distributor in Zhejiang province.

Alan Heng, interim group CEO of Pavilion Energy, commented: “Supplying small-scale LNG reinforces our commitment to enhance Singapore’s position as a regional LNG hub and support growing demand for small-scale LNG in Asia.”

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 29, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button