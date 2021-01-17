Dry CargoEurope

Pavimar grows fleet to 12 with capesize acquisition

Greek dry bulk outfit Pavimar has doubled the size of its capesize fleet with an acquisition from Imabari Senpaku according to multiple broking reports.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbrokers have both reported that Pavimar has forked out around $17.5m for the 2006-built cape Ocean Compass. The vessel has a value of $13.44m according to VesselsValue, although it has just passed a special survey and is fitted with a Ballast Water Treatment System.

Pavimar, founded by Ismini Panagiotidi in 2014, currently owns a fleet of 11 bulkers according to VesselsValue.

