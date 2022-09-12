AsiaOffshoreShipyards

PaxOcean seals PSV conversion contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 12, 2022
0 36 Less than a minute
DOF

PaxOcean Nanindah Mutiara Shipyard in Indonesia has secured a contract from the country’s telecommunication infrastructure company, Ketrosden Triasmitra, for the conversion of the platform supply vessel into a cable layer.

Ketrosden Triasmitra turned shipowner earlier this year with the acquisition of the 2003-built laid-up PSV Skandi Sotra from Oslo-listed OSV operator DOF for around $3.5m.

The Panama-flagged vessel, built by Myklebust, will be equipped with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and a plough system, with delivery scheduled for the early second quarter of 2023.

First established in 2007, PaxOcean owns and operates five shipyards located in Singapore, China and Indonesia. The shipyard in Zhoushan, China recently sealed a deal for the construction of three feeder boxships for Finnish owner Langh Ship.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 12, 2022
0 36 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button