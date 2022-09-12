PaxOcean seals PSV conversion contract

PaxOcean Nanindah Mutiara Shipyard in Indonesia has secured a contract from the country’s telecommunication infrastructure company, Ketrosden Triasmitra, for the conversion of the platform supply vessel into a cable layer.

Ketrosden Triasmitra turned shipowner earlier this year with the acquisition of the 2003-built laid-up PSV Skandi Sotra from Oslo-listed OSV operator DOF for around $3.5m.

The Panama-flagged vessel, built by Myklebust, will be equipped with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and a plough system, with delivery scheduled for the early second quarter of 2023.

First established in 2007, PaxOcean owns and operates five shipyards located in Singapore, China and Indonesia. The shipyard in Zhoushan, China recently sealed a deal for the construction of three feeder boxships for Finnish owner Langh Ship.