PaxOcean secures order from Penta-Ocean for offshore wind platform March 4th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Offshore, Shipyards

Kuok Group company PaxOcean has signed a contract with Japanese general contractor Penta-Ocean Construction to construct a self-elevating platform (SEP) for use in the offshore wind sector in Japan.

The platform is of a GustoMSC design, and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2022.

Tan Thai Yong, CEO of PaxOcean, commenced: “This SEP will be built at our yard in Batam, leveraging on our strong track record of having delivered 12 high-quality jack-ups and SEPs to several satisfied international customers in the past. With Penta-Ocean’s strong operational capabilities marrying PaxOcean’s expertise in the construction of jack-ups and SEPs, I am confident that with our combined strengths, we will complete this project successfully.”