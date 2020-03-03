PaxOcean secures order from Penta-Ocean for offshore wind platform

PaxOcean secures order from Penta-Ocean for offshore wind platform

March 4th, 2020 Asia, Offshore, Shipyards 0 comments

Kuok Group company PaxOcean has signed a contract with Japanese general contractor Penta-Ocean Construction to construct a self-elevating platform (SEP) for use in the offshore wind sector in Japan.

The platform is of a GustoMSC design, and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2022.

Tan Thai Yong, CEO of PaxOcean, commenced: “This SEP will be built at our yard in Batam, leveraging on our strong track record of having delivered 12 high-quality jack-ups and SEPs to several satisfied international customers in the past. With Penta-Ocean’s strong operational capabilities marrying PaxOcean’s expertise in the construction of jack-ups and SEPs, I am confident that with our combined strengths, we will complete this project successfully.”

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.