PD&MS awarded Vattenfall wind farms contract

Aberdeen-based PD&MS Group has won a three-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with Sweden’s Vattenfall to support its European offshore wind portfolio for an undisclosed sum.

The contract, which has options attached for a further two years, will see the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) specialist provide a wide range of support for the developer’s wind farms in the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark.

PD&MS said the award builds on its success in delivering multiple onshore and offshore wind projects for its customers, including SSE Renewables and Moray East Offshore Wind Farm.

“This new contract solidifies PD&MS’ position as a key supplier for future wind developments such as ScotWind and other future European projects,” stated Thomas Barter, head of renewables business development at PD&MS.

PD&MS, which is owned by private equity firm Inflexion, was established in 2002 and currently employs around 550 people in Scotland and 100 overseas, with offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Azerbaijan.