PDVSA lines up aframax orders in Iran

Venezuela’s state-run energy firm PDVSA has set aside a total of $67.5m to order two aframax tankers in Iran, according to Reuters. Details of the delivery dates have not been made available.

The ships – to be called India Urquia and India Mara – will be built at Iran Marine Industrial Company’s Bushehr shipyard, a facility which has already built two aframaxes for PDVSA in the past.

Iran and Venezuela both suffer from sanctions put in place by the US. Iran has recently said it will help overhaul Venezuela’s largest refining complex, the Paraguana Refining Center.