PEAK Wind sets up floating wind division

Adis Ajdin March 23, 2022
Principle Power

Denmark-based operations and asset management advisory PEAK Wind, in which Awilco affiliate Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) holds 30% ownership, has established a new expert group that will work towards further commercialisation of floating offshore wind.

The new unit, headed by Ilmas Bayati, who has more than a decade of experience working with floating wind designers and developers, will provide tailored floating wind services within technical, operational and asset management areas.

“The last decade has been characterised by an exciting R&D phase, witnessing the development of several different floating concepts. A few early movers have commissioned their prototypes, currently operating at sea, to demonstrate the feasibility of such technology. Today, the question is not if but how efficiently the commercial floating wind farms will be operated and maintained in the future,” said Bayati.

This new development is expected to strengthen PEAK Wind’s foothold as a consultancy within renewable energy. The company currently has over 1.5 GW of assets under management.

Adis Ajdin March 23, 2022
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

