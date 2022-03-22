PEAK Wind sets up floating wind division

Denmark-based operations and asset management advisory PEAK Wind, in which Awilco affiliate Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) holds 30% ownership, has established a new expert group that will work towards further commercialisation of floating offshore wind.

The new unit, headed by Ilmas Bayati, who has more than a decade of experience working with floating wind designers and developers, will provide tailored floating wind services within technical, operational and asset management areas.

“The last decade has been characterised by an exciting R&D phase, witnessing the development of several different floating concepts. A few early movers have commissioned their prototypes, currently operating at sea, to demonstrate the feasibility of such technology. Today, the question is not if but how efficiently the commercial floating wind farms will be operated and maintained in the future,” said Bayati.

This new development is expected to strengthen PEAK Wind’s foothold as a consultancy within renewable energy. The company currently has over 1.5 GW of assets under management.