Peel Ports commits to 2040 net zero emissions

Peel Ports Group has committed to becoming a net zero port operator by 2040, ten years ahead of the UK Government’s national decarbonising targets.

The UK’s second largest port operator owns ports including the Port of Liverpool, Clydeport and London Medway.

By the end of this year, Peel Ports aims to have 50% of its vehicle fleet replaced with electric cars, with the remainder in place by December 2022, and is currently undergoing trials of greener fuels and electric alternatives for the future of its operational machinery and equipment.

Mark Whitworth, CEO of Peel Ports said: “Ultimately, our net zero plans will work towards achieving long-term sustainable growth that has a positive impact on the environment, as well as regional and local economies for generations to come.”

The port operator is also promoting the benefits of ports closer to the end destination, in order to reduce emissions, as well as introducing new rail services for better connectivity, taking tonnes of freight off the road.

It will also continue to support the changing energy markets with both offshore and onshore wind sites available across its various locations.