Pelagic Partners enters offshore wind market with up to six CSOV newbuilds

Cyprus-based alternative investment fund Pelagic Partners is expanding into the offshore wind sector, having emerged behind a series of newbuild orders for commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) at Cochin Shipyard in India.

The order of up to six ships is part of the company’s third compartment, named Pelagic Wind Fund, with a value of over €350m ($350m) and deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2025. The CSOVs are based on Kongsberg’s UT 5519 HL-design which has zero-emission capabilities through dual-fuel methanol engines and hybrid propulsion.

“These assets will allow us to make a huge step towards our overall aim to become the leading provider of sustainable services for the renewables sector with a zero-emission footprint from A to Z,” said Andre Groeneveld managing director of recently established Pelagic Wind Services – which will be the exclusive commercial and technical manager for the fleet.

Pelagic Partners was founded by the Hartmann and Abou Merhi families which manage one of the biggest shipping portfolios in Cyprus.

Dr. Niels Hartmann, one of the founding members of Pelagic Partners, remarked: “It is exciting for us to enter into this new segment of cutting-edge, truly green offshore wind supply vessels. We are convinced to enter this market at a good time and to be able to position ourselves as a key player and trusted partner for the offshore wind industry.”

The company said Pelagic Wind Fund will look to add further second-hand assets to the fleet as it looks “to become a key player in this growing industry.”