Pemex platform blaze slashes Mexican oil output by a quarter

Five people were killed in a fire that erupted on the Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) E-Ku-A2 offshore platform on Sunday morning in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Six others were injured and two remain missing.

Pemex chief executive Octavio Romero told a news conference that four of the deceased are from Cotemar, a Mexican oil services company, and the fifth worked for Pemex. The two missing workers are from contracting firm Bufete de Monitoreo de Condiciones e Integridad.

The fire started during maintenance work on the platform and was under control by Sunday afternoon. The company plans to investigate the specific cause of the blaze.

Pemex said the accident has cut about a quarter of Mexico’s oil production, with approximately 421,000 barrels per day of oil lost and 125 wells offline. The company hopes to resume power supply to the facility and connected wells by Wednesday, then restore gas and oil output.