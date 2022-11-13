Pemex to work with US EPA to reduce methane emissions

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Saturday that they will work together to reduce Pemex’s greenhouse gas emissions, specifically methane. Through their agreement, the EPA will support Pemex with diagnostics and economic analyses to support decision-making in its onshore oil and natural gas operations.

The EPA will offer Pemex recommendations on options to mitigate emissions, including opportunities for flare capture and flare efficiency, equipment replacement and operational changes to eliminate routine venting, and regular detection and repair of leaks.

Before the end of the first half of 2023, Pemex expects to issue a mitigation plan to reduce its methane emissions.

An in-depth Reuters article in February 2022 on the company’s venting practices said that “in spite of signing an international pledge to reduce methane emissions, Mexico is moving in the opposite direction from a global push to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas production.”