AmericasEnvironmentOffshore

Pemex to work with US EPA to reduce methane emissions

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 14, 2022
0 3 1 minute read

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Saturday that they will work together to reduce Pemex’s greenhouse gas emissions, specifically methane. Through their agreement, the EPA will support Pemex with diagnostics and economic analyses to support decision-making in its onshore oil and natural gas operations.

The EPA will offer Pemex recommendations on options to mitigate emissions, including opportunities for flare capture and flare efficiency, equipment replacement and operational changes to eliminate routine venting, and regular detection and repair of leaks.

Before the end of the first half of 2023, Pemex expects to issue a mitigation plan to reduce its methane emissions.

An in-depth Reuters article in February 2022 on the company’s venting practices said that “in spite of signing an international pledge to reduce methane emissions, Mexico is moving in the opposite direction from a global push to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas production.”

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 14, 2022
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button