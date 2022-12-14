Penta-Ocean firms up Japanese wind farm deal

Japanese marine contractor Penta-Ocean Construction has secured a contract for the construction of turbine foundations and marine civil engineering works for the country’s 220 MW offshore wind farm project.

The Kitakyushu Hibikinada offshore wind project, being developed by Hibiki Wind Energy, will feature 25 9.6MW turbines. The project within the port area of the Hibikinada district of the Port of Kitakyushu will be executed in joint ventures with Nippon Steel Engineering and Wakachiku Construction.

Penta-Ocean said it will utilise one of its jackup crane vessels for the transportation and installation works.

The company currently owns the 2018-built CP 8001 with an 800-tonne lifting capacity and a CP 1600 vessel under construction with a 1,600-tonne lifting capacity under joint ownership with Kajima Corporation and Yorigami Maritime Construction, set to enter service in March 2023, and plans a third vessel with a similar lifting capacity to be jointly owned with DEME Offshore and operational in 2025.