Penta-Ocean lines up Japanese wind farm deal

Japanese marine contractor Penta-Ocean Construction has been selected as the preferred bidder for the construction of turbine foundations and marine civil engineering works for the country’s 220 MW offshore wind farm project.

The Kitakyushu Hibikinada offshore wind project, being developed by Hibiki Wind Energy, will feature 25 9.6MW turbines. The project within the port area of the Hibikinada district of the Port of Kitakyushu will be executed in joint ventures with Nippon Steel Engineering and Wakachiku Construction.

Penta-Ocean said it will utilise its jackup crane vessel CP-8001 for the transportation and installation of foundations and wind turbines.

The company has a CP-16001 vessel under construction with a 1,600-tonne lifting capacity under joint ownership with Kajima Corporation and Yorigami Maritime Construction, set to enter service in March 2023, and plans a third vessel with a similar lifting capacity to be jointly owned with DEME Offshore and operational in 2025.